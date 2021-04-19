Russia was not targeting Czech Republic in 2014 explosion, but arms shipment - PM

Russia was not targeting Czech Republic in 2014 explosion, but arms shipment - PMReuters | Prague | Updated: 19-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 22:56 IST
A 2014 Czech ammunition depot explosion that the country blames on Russian intelligence agents was not an attack on the Czech Republic but on an arms shipment, Prime Mister Andrej Babis said on Monday.
"Russia was not attacking the Czech Republic. Agents attacked - we can call it a terrorist act by these agents - on goods of a Bulgarian arms trader," Babis told a news conference.
