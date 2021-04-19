Delhi police's humanitarian face: Octogenarian hospitalised, 93-yr-old COVID patient cremated

From getting an octogenarian admitted to a hospital to cremating a 93-year-old COVID-19 patient, the Delhi police extended humanitarian assistance to the residents of the city that is grappling with spiralling coronavirus cases.

Around 9 am on Sunday, the police received a PCR call with a woman informing that her 80-year-old father, Murlidharan, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, was having fever and suffering from serious health issues for the last few days.

She also informed the police that she was not being able to visit her father because of COVID concerns. When a constable reached the house, he found a poster pasted outside in which Murlidharan mentioned that after death his body may be handed over to police, a senior officer said. ''Police called an ambulance at the given address and the patient was sent to RML Hospital along with constable Rajuram. The constable remained there for three hours after taking due precautions,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Jasmeet Singh said. Information regarding his admission has been conveyed to his daughter, police said.

In Dwarka, an intimation was received regarding the death of a 93-year-old COVID patient Gangawati Sharma at her Dwarka Sector-13 at home, officials said.

Police arranged an ambulance and took her body to RTRM hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan. The body was then taken for cremation, they said. In another incident, police, while patrolling Jaffarpur Kalan area, found a senior citizen lying unconscious near Phirni Road, Dhansa, and his condition was critical.

He was immediately taken to a doctor. After a checkup, the police got medicine for him and was dropped safely at his home, police said.

