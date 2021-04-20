Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -Ifx

Russian air force kills up to 200 militants in Syria -IfxReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-04-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 00:43 IST
The Russian air force has hit militants' base northeast of Palmyra in Syria, killing up to 200 militants, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the Defence Ministry.
It said the Russian planes also destroyed ammunition, cars and components for manufacturing explosive devises.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interfax
- Defence Ministry
- Syria
- Russian
ALSO READ
Russia moves warships to Black Sea for drills - Interfax
Ukrainian president expected to meet France's Macron next week: Interfax Ukraine
Putin receives second shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine - Interfax
Russian security service detains Ukrainian diplomat -Interfax
Czechs have "apparently decided to close" Moscow embassy - Interfax citing diplomatic source