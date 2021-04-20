Left Menu

EU condemns Russian decision to evict 20 Czech diplomats

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2021 02:01 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 02:01 IST
EU condemns Russian decision to evict 20 Czech diplomats

The European Union deplores Russia’s decision to expel 20 Czech diplomats and stands in full support and solidarity with the Czech Republic, the EU Commission said late on Monday. "The European Union is deeply concerned about the repeating negative pattern of dangerous malign behaviour by Russia in Europe," the Commission said in a statement.

"Russia must stop with these activities, which violate well-established international principles and norms and threaten stability in Europe." The statement came after acting Czech Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said he had asked fellow EU foreign ministers for "an expression of solidarity" at a video conference on Monday.

Moscow evicted the Czech embassy employees in response to Prague's expulsion of 18 Russian staff over the suspicion that Russian intelligence was involved in explosions at an ammunition depot in October and December 2014. Russia denies the accusation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

Konecranes partners with Nokia, Edzcom to deploy 5G SA private wireless network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares dip after hitting record highs; U.S. yields rebound

An index of stocks across the world on Monday posted its largest daily drop in almost four weeks after touching a record high as investors looked for earnings to justify the high valuations in equities. The U.S. dollar index touched a more ...

US under Biden will no longer call migrants 'illegal aliens'

Employees of the two main US immigration enforcement agencies have been directed to stop referring to migrants as aliens, a dated term that many people consider offensive. Memos issued by Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigratio...

U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its Do Not Travel guidance to about 80 of countries worldwide, citing unprecedented risk to travelers from the COVID-19 pandemic. This update will result in a significant increase in th...

U.S. Capitol Police officer died of natural causes after attack -medical examiner

The District of Columbias chief medical examiner has ruled that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick had two strokes and died of natural causes, after he tussled with a mob of former President Donald Trumps supporters at the U.S. Capitol. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021