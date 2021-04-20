Brazil budget heads to Bolsonaro after Congress approves modifying law

Brazil budget heads to Bolsonaro after Congress approves modifying lawReuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 20-04-2021 05:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 05:12 IST
Brazil's Congress on Monday approved a law that allowed it to pass this year's budget after making certain modifications, sending it to President Jair Bolsonaro for him to sign. The 1.5 trillion reais ($264 billion) budget was approved by Congress last month but not signed off on by Bolsonaro after it emerged it could break one of the government's key fiscal rules.
The new law tweaked those issues ahead of an April 22 deadline.
