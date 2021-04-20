Left Menu

1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches Malda

The Swarnim Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising India's victory in the 1971 war reached Malda on Tuesday and was carried by officers and troops of Striking Lion Division from Sukna.

ANI | Malda (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-04-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 11:38 IST
The Victory flame reaches Malda. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Swarnim Victory Flame or the Vijay Mashaal, symbolising India's victory in the 1971 war reached Malda on Tuesday and was carried by officers and troops of Striking Lion Division from Sukna. As per a statement, it was received by Deputy Inspector General, Border Security Force at Sector Headquarters, Malda with martial tunes being played by the Army Band. The DIG, BSF and District Magistrate of Malda paid homage to the flame.

As part of the Victory Run, the victory flame traveled a distance of 10 kilometers in Malda, accompanied by NCC Cadets and veterans from the city. A large number of commemorative events have been planned before the flame reaches Balurghat on 21 April over the next two days.

This year, the country is celebrating 50 years of the 1971 India-Pakistan War, which ended with the largest military surrender where more than 90,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Army surrendered. The flame is the symbol of the decisive victory secured by the Indian Armed Forces in 1971 leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

The celebrations include the four Victory Flames lit from the Eternal Flame of the National War Memorial being carried in various parts of the country. One of the four Victory Flames is traveling in the eastern part of the nation.

Earlier in a solemn ceremony at Sukna the Victory Flame was handed over to the Striking Lion Division. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

