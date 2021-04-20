HC extends till July 16 interim orders by it & lower courts due to COVID-19 restrictions

The Delhi High Court Tuesday extended till July 16 all the interim orders which were to expire on or after April 19 in cases before it as also the district courts following the restrictions imposed in the wake of alarming rise in COVID-19 cases.

A full bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi, Rekha Palli and Talwant Singh said that since the high court has restricted itself as well as the district courts to hear urgent matters only and in view of the curfew imposed in Delhi from the night of April 19, lawyers and litigants would not be able to appear in their matters in which interim orders have been passed. ''As a result, interim orders operating in favour of the parties would start expiring on and from April 19, 2021,'' the court said and directed that all such orders shall stand extended to July 16.

The court took up the matter suo motu as it had done in March last year when the lockdown was in place in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. In its order on Tuesday, the bench made it clear that the interim orders are being extended till July 16 or further orders except where the Supreme Court may have passed any contrary orders in any such matter during this period.

It also said if the extension of interim measures causes hardship to a party to such proceeding, ''they would be at liberty to seek appropriate relief, as may be advised''.

