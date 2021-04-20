EU commission fines railway companies for violating antitrust rules

The European Commission has imposed fines of 48 million euros in total on three railway companies in Germany, Austria, and Belgium for breaching antitrust rules, according to a statement.

Oesterreichische Bundesbahnen, Deutsche Bahn (DB), and Belgian SNCB participated in a customer allocation cartel that concerned cross-border rail cargo transport services on key rail corridors in the EU, the Commission said on Tuesday.

The three companies admitted their involvement in the cartel and agreed to settle the case, according to the statement.

