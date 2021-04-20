Britain concerned about Russia military build-up on Ukraine border
More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat has said. "We have significant concerns about the recent Russian military buildup of forces on Ukraine's border," Raab told lawmakers.Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 17:05 IST
Britain has significant concerns over the buildup of Russian forces on the Ukraine border and wants to de-escalate the situation, foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Tuesday. More than 100,000 Russian troops have massed on Ukraine's border and in annexed Crimea, the office of the EU's top diplomat has said.
"We have significant concerns about the recent Russian military buildup of forces on Ukraine's border," Raab told lawmakers. "We're working with out allies... and our objective is to deter Russia, reassure Ukraine and to de-escalate the situation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UK and USA say Russia must de-escalate situation in Ukraine - UK's Raab
Russia warns U.S. warships to steer clear of Crimea 'for their own good'
Moscow warns U.S. to stay away from Russia and Crimea -Ifax cites dy foreign minister
Russia calls US an adversary, warns its warships to avoid Crimea
Russia calls US an adversary, warns its warships to avoid Crimea