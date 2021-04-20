PDP slams govt over detention of party leaders

Left Menu

Immediate release of all the political prisoners and those being held under detentions on other frivolous charges, including PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra would be a good start, he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for the alleged inhuman and illegal incarceration of senior party leaders and other political prisoners in and outside Kashmir. ''Notwithstanding the fact that the detention of top party leaders including Mohammad Sartaj Madni and Naeem Akhter is illegal in the first place, the government has given up even on the basic pretence of empathy and humanism when it comes to political prisoners of J&K even in the holy month of Ramzan,'' PDP general secretary G N Lone Hanjura said.

While the coronavirus pandemic is wreaking havoc across the country and is consuming lives in an unprecedented manner, one fails to understand ''what pleasure is the government deriving out of continuous detention of the two elderly leaders suffering from underlying health issues'', he said. Hanjura said it was ironic that the Centre is mending relations with its neighbours while it continues to deal with its own people as ''enemies''.

''It is high time that the government gives up on its vindictive approach towards the leadership of J&K and course corrects its decisions. Immediate release of all the political prisoners and those being held under detentions on other frivolous charges, including PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Parra would be a good start,” he said.

