The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee elections have been postponed due to the surging COVID-19 cases and the week-long lockdown imposed in the city to check the spread of the virus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, Sisodia said in a tweet.Gurudwara elections in Delhi, to be held on 25 Apr, have been postponed due to corona and ongoing curfew.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:05 IST
Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Committee polls deferred amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee elections have been postponed due to the surging COVID-19 cases and the week-long lockdown imposed in the city to check the spread of the virus, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Tuesday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sent a proposal to Lt Governor Anil Baijal in this regard, Sisodia said in a tweet.

''Gurudwara elections in Delhi, to be held on 25 Apr, have been postponed due to corona and ongoing curfew. Hon'ble CM sends the proposal to Hon'ble LG,'' Sisodia tweeted.

The proposal stated it would not be prudent to hold the DSGMC elections during the ongoing curfew, and added polling booths might become ''hotspots'' and ''super-spreaders''.

''Whereas Delhi government is keen on holding DSGMC elections at the earliest, we should postpone the elections at the moment due to Corona crisis,'' it stated.

Referring to a High Court case, the proposal said the Delhi government has stated in the court that election process will be completed by April 29. The court has directed to adhere to the schedule with permissible variation of two weeks, it said.

Therefore, the elections should be postponed as it could be conducted by May 13 as per the court order, it said.

