Delhi Police fines people for stepping out of homes during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said people in the national capital largely remained indoors on the first day of the week-long lockdown but some were penalised for stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

In several areas of the city, the police made announcements through loudspeakers to inform people about the lockdown and ask them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, they said.

A senior police officer said while people facing an emergency were facilitated, those who were roaming without a valid reason were challaned. They were also sensitised by police personnel regarding the COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had appealed to the people to stay at home during the lockdown.

''I appeal to the citizens of the national capital to stay inside their homes. Lockdown has been announced from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. Essential commodities will be available,'' he had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the lockdown, saying it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

Essential services are allowed during the lockdown but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sports complexes, gyms, spas and salons will remain closed.

