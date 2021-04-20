Left Menu

Delhi Police fines people for stepping out of homes during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said people in the national capital largely remained indoors on the first day of the week-long lockdown but some were penalised for stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.In several areas of the city, the police made announcements through loudspeakers to inform people about the lockdown and ask them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, they said.A senior police officer said while people facing an emergency were facilitated, those who were roaming without a valid reason were challaned.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:43 IST
Delhi Police fines people for stepping out of homes during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday said people in the national capital largely remained indoors on the first day of the week-long lockdown but some were penalised for stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

In several areas of the city, the police made announcements through loudspeakers to inform people about the lockdown and ask them to follow the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, they said.

A senior police officer said while people facing an emergency were facilitated, those who were roaming without a valid reason were challaned. They were also sensitised by police personnel regarding the COVID-19 guidelines. Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava had appealed to the people to stay at home during the lockdown.

''I appeal to the citizens of the national capital to stay inside their homes. Lockdown has been announced from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26. Essential commodities will be available,'' he had said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the lockdown, saying it was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

Essential services are allowed during the lockdown but private offices and other establishments like shops, malls, weekly markets, manufacturing units, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, restaurants, bars, assembly halls, auditoriums, public parks, sports complexes, gyms, spas and salons will remain closed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 23 spoilers revealed

Haikyuu!! Season 5: Will it focus on Karasuno High vs. Nekoma High?

Health News Roundup: India's daily COVID-19 cases rise by record 273,810; South African variant may 'break through' Pfizer vaccine and more

Vera Gedroits: Google Doodle pays tribute to Russian surgeon and professor on her 151st birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic: PM Narendra Modi.

I want to thank our doctors and all our healthcare workers for working non-stop in this fight against COVID-19 pandemic PM Narendra Modi....

Punjab to give legal sanctity to Teachers Transfer Policy

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday gave in-principle approval for enactment of a legislation that gives legal sanctity to the Teachers Transfer Policy, which was introduced in 2019.The chief minister said the policy was brough...

SC paves way for appointment of ad-hoc judges in HCs

Terming pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as docket explosion, the Supreme Court Tuesday activated a dormant constitutional provision to pave way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc ones for a period of two ...

Sterling hits 6-week high on weak dollar

Sterling hit its highest in more than six weeks against the dollar on Tuesday with the greenbacks continuing decline and a positive surprise from labour market data out of Britain lending support to the currency.The pound crossed the 1.40 m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021