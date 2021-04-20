France lost "brave friend" with Chad president death, urges quick return to civilian rule

France lost "brave friend" with Chad president death, urges quick return to civilian ruleReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 19:44 IST
France deplored the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby on Tuesday and took note of the creation of an interim military body, urging a quick return to civilian rule and a peaceful transition.
"France lost a brave friend," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in statement. "It expresses its strong attachment to Chad's stability and territorial integrity."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
