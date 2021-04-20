France lost "brave friend" with Chad president death, urges quick return to civilian rule

France deplored the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby on Tuesday and took note of the creation of an interim military body, urging a quick return to civilian rule and a peaceful transition.

"France lost a brave friend," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in statement. "It expresses its strong attachment to Chad's stability and territorial integrity."

