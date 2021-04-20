Man held with 1,502 kg of marijuana in Delhi

A 35-year-old man was arrested with 1,502 kg of marijuana in Delhi, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Aas Mohammad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, they said.

Police received information regarding the delivery of a huge consignment of marijuana. Thereafter, a trap was laid on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday on Mathura Road and Mohammad was arrested, a senior police officer said.

During the search of his vehicle, 43 plastic bags containing 1,502 kg of marijuana were recovered. They were concealed behind bananas, the officer said. During interrogation, Mohammad revealed that he had procured the marijuana from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in Visakhapatnam, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)