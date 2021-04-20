Deal on new European fighter jet needed by April - minister

Deal on new European fighter jet needed by April - ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 20-04-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 20-04-2021 20:28 IST
French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday that a deal about a new joint combat aircraft for Europe was necessary by the end of this month.
"We both have the same view, we need an agreement by the end of the month of April," Parly told reporters at a joint news conference with her German counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
