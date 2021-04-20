PM Modi to address the nation on COVID-19 situation at 8.45 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation over the COVID-19 situation at 8.45 pm on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the COVID-19 situation at 8:45 this evening," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had earlier in the day interacted with vaccine manufacturers in the country via video conferencing and urged them to continuously scale up the production capacity to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time. The government has allowed the vaccination for every adult starting May 1.

India reported 2,59,170 new COVID-19 infections and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours. (ANI)