PTI tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm

Following is a state/Union Territory-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, active cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

NORTHERN REGION State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths Active ---------------------------------------------------------------- Chandigarh 35148 30768 421 3959 --------------------------------------------------------------- Delhi 905541 807328 12638 85575 --------------------------------------------------------------- Haryana 371624 318369 3483 49772 --------------------------------------------------------------- Himachal Pradesh 79410 68150 1206 10027 --------------------------------------------------------------- Jammu & Kashmir 150238 134697 2071 13470 --------------------------------------------------------------- Ladakh 12306 10474 133 1699 --------------------------------------------------------------- Punjab 309316 264562 8045 36709 --------------------------------------------------------------- Rajasthan 438785 349946 3268 85571 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttarakhand 129205 103633 1919 21014 --------------------------------------------------------------- Uttar Pradesh 909405 675702 10159 223544 --------------------------------------------------------------- SOUTHERN REGION Andhra Pradesh 976987 915626 7472 53889 --------------------------------------------------------------- Karnataka 1198644 1025821 13646 159158 --------------------------------------------------------------- Kerala 1272645 1148671 4978 118673 --------------------------------------------------------------- Lakshadweep 1335 812 1 517 --------------------------------------------------------------- Puducherry 48974 42184 717 5073 --------------------------------------------------------------- Tamil Nadu 1013378 920369 13205 79804 --------------------------------------------------------------- Telangana 361359 316650 1856 42853 --------------------------------------------------------------- WESTERN REGION Chhattisgarh 544840 410913 5908 128019 --------------------------------------------------------------- Daman, Diu & Dadra 5390 4021 4 1365 --------------------------------------------------------------- Goa 69312 60145 926 8241 --------------------------------------------------------------- Gujarat 428178 346063 5615 76500 --------------------------------------------------------------- Madhya Pradesh 433704 350720 4713 78271 --------------------------------------------------------------- Maharashtra 3960359 3213464 61343 683856 --------------------------------------------------------------- EASTERN REGION Andaman & Nicobar 5466 5243 64 159 -------------------------------------------------------------- Arunachal Pradesh 17113 16835 56 222 -------------------------------------------------------------- Assam 227473 217296 1145 7685 ------------------------------------------------------------- Bihar 342059 283863 1841 56354 -------------------------------------------------------------- Jharkhand 167346 135256 1502 30588 -------------------------------------------------------------- Manipur 29869 29106 378 385 -------------------------------------------------------------- Meghalaya 15116 14105 154 857 -------------------------------------------------------------- Mizoram 4995 4569 12 414 -------------------------------------------------------------- Nagaland 12650 12110 84 257 -------------------------------------------------------------- Odisha 377464 349377 1953 26081 -------------------------------------------------------------- Sikkim 6796 6021 136 488 -------------------------------------------------------------- Tripura 34034 33152 391 430 -------------------------------------------------------------- West Bengal 678172 609134 10652 58386 ------------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 15574545 13235151 182095 2149781 ------------------------------------------------------------------ * This tally does not reflect the latest updates from Chhattisgarh and Tripura as their health bulletins have not been released yet.

In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 1,53,21,089 and the death toll at 1,80,530. The ministry said there are 20,31,977 active cases while 1,31,08,582 people have so far recovered from the infection.

