Left Menu

Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday. The Central European country on Saturday evicted 18 Russian Embassy staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers, over suspicions that Russian secret services were behind explosions at a privately operated arms depot in 2014.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 00:53 IST
Czechs urge allies to expel Russian intelligence officers in act of solidarity

The Czech Republic will ask European Union and NATO allies to take action in solidarity with Prague in its row with Moscow, including expelling Russian intelligence officers from their countries, acting Foreign Minister Jan Hamacek said on Tuesday.

The Central European country on Saturday evicted 18 Russian Embassy staff, whom it identified as intelligence officers, over suspicions that Russian secret services were behind explosions at a privately operated arms depot in 2014. Moscow has denied any of its agents were involved in the blast, which killed two people, branding the Czech stance a provocation, and expelled 20 Czech diplomats and other staff in retaliation.

The dispute is the biggest between Prague and Moscow since the end of Soviet domination of Eastern Europe in 1989, and comes amid growing tensions between Russia and the West. "We will call for collective action by European Union and NATO countries that will be aimed at a solidarity expulsion of identified members of Russian intelligence services from EU and NATO member states," Hamacek told a televised news conference.

Hamacek said he had summoned Russia's ambassador in Prague for Wednesday, where he would inform him of a further Czech reaction. He declined to say what the reaction would be. The Foreign Ministry said Prague also asked for a special meeting of NATO's North Atlantic Council this week.

"(The meeting) will allow for talks of possible further allied steps," the ministry said on Twitter, adding the country would be sending a high-level representative. Czech officials have pointed out Russia had more diplomats in Prague than the Czech Republic had in Moscow, which had made the Russian expulsions more damaging to embassy operations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday that the Czech Republic's allegations of Russian involvement in the 2014 explosion were unfounded and formed part of a wider series of attempts to contain Russia. Prague previously said it had evidence backing the suspicion that the warehouse blast was caused by the same agents of Russia's GRU military intelligence blamed for the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain in 2018. Moscow also denies involvement in the Skripal case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Blinken to meet virtually with 15 Caribbean foreign ministers

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet virtually on Wednesday with 15 foreign ministers of the Caribbean Community CARICOM, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.They will discuss a number of issues affecting our region, inclu...

U.S. ambassador to Russia to fly home for consultations

U.S. ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan said on Tuesday he would travel to the United States this week for consultations, four days after the Kremlin suggested that Washington recall him amid a diplomatic crisis between the two countries.Ru...

Jurors reach verdict in Chauvin trial in Minneapolis

The jury said it has reached a verdict on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder and manslaughter after kneeling on the neck of a dying George Floyd during an...

Turkey says U.S. recognising Armenian 'genocide' will further harm ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden recognising the 1915 mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire as a genocide on April 24 will further harm already strained ties between the NATO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021