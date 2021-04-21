Left Menu

Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife

The shooting in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side happened to coincide with the announcement of the guilty verdict by a Minneapolis jury against a former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last year. Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting in Ohio's capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing.

Reuters | Columbus | Updated: 21-04-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:36 IST
Ohio police kill Black teenage girl who appeared in video to brandish knife
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a Black teenage girl on Tuesday after confronting her while responding to a report of an attempted stabbing, according to authorities and the youngster's family. The shooting in a neighborhood on the city's southeast side happened to coincide with the announcement of the guilty verdict by a Minneapolis jury against a former police officer charged with murdering George Floyd by kneeling on his neck during an arrest last year.

Releasing police body-camera video of Tuesday's shooting in Ohio's capital hours later, the interim Columbus police chief, Michael Woods, said officers involved there were answering an emergency-911 call from someone who reported an attempted stabbing. Police arriving at the home encountered a chaotic scene of several people on the front lawn of a dwelling where the female youth, seen brandishing what appeared to be a knife, was charging toward another female who fell backward, the video showed.

A police officer then opened fire on the youth as she collapsed against a car parked in the driveway. The video then shows what appears to be a kitchen knife lying on the pavement near the teenager. Authorities described the youth who was fatally shot as a 15-year-old girl. But family members have identified her as Makiyah Bryant, aged 16.

The officer who opened fire was not identified. The chief said he "would be taken off the street" pending an investigation. Around the time the video was made public, live television news coverage showed a growing crowd of protesters on city streets after dark, confronting a small line of police officers on bicycles.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that demonstrators had gathered near the scene of the shooting earlier in the day. Woods said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) had opened an inquiry into the case. He and the city's public safety director, Ned Pettus, Jr., appealed for calm while the investigation proceeds and facts are uncovered in what he called "a devastating" loss of life.

"Fast, quick answers cannot come at the cost of accurate answers," Pettus told a late news conference with the police chief and mayor. "BCI will conduct a fully independent investigation, which will be made public. If an officer has violated policy or the law, if they have, they will be held accountable." Mayor Andrew Ginther said it appeared from an initial review of the footage that the officer who opened fire "took action to protect another young girl in our community."

"But another young girl will still not be coming home tonight, he said, adding, "I ask everyone to pray for peace. Tonight we pray for this family, we pray for this city, and we pray for our neighbors," Ginther said. A woman identified in the Columbia Dispatch account as the slain girl's aunt, Hazel Bryant, told the newspaper the teenager lived in a foster home and became involved in an altercation with someone at the residence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. Some hospitals left with just a few hours of oxygen: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Den Networks not to proceed with composite scheme of arrangement

Den Networks on Wednesday said it has decided not to proceed with the composite scheme of arrangement in which TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable Datacom and Den Networks were to merge into Network18 Media Investments.Considering that more tha...

'People are crying for medicines, oxygen but they are laughing during rallies', says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

By Siddharth Sharma Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insentivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, med...

Microsoft's new update for Xbox will improve how games are downloaded

American multinational technology company Microsoft, on Tuesday rolled out a new Xbox April dashboard update that will be improving the way games are downloaded by users. According to The Verge, a new feature will now let Xbox owners suspen...

Floyd's hometown exalts in verdict but tempers expectations

The streets of Houstons Third Ward, a historically black neighbourhood where George Floyd grew up, echoed with screams filled with the word justice in the moments after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021