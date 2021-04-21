Suicide bombing in Afghan capital as peace meeting delayed
A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital injured four people, the government said, hours before Turkey announced the delay of a conference at which it had been hoped Afghanistans warring sides would reach a peace pact to end decades of war.PTI | Kabul | Updated: 21-04-2021 09:41 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 09:41 IST
A suicide bombing in the Afghan capital injured four people, the government said, hours before Turkey announced the delay of a conference at which it had been hoped Afghanistan's warring sides would reach a peace pact to end decades of war. Turkey announced the delay of the conference until after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and the Eid-al-Fitr holiday. The suicide bomber struck as an Afghan security convoy was passing. The interior ministry's statement said civilians and security personnel were among the wounded. No one has taken immediate responsibility.
The attack was the first in weeks in the capital, even as targeted killings had escalated and Afghanistan's security personnel have come under relentless attacks by Taliban insurgents. Residents fear the attack could be a harbinger of what's to come as the U.S. and NATO prepare to begin their final withdrawal from Afghanistan expected to be completed by September 11, the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attacks in the United States. The attacks carried out by al Qaida were plotted from inside Afghanistan while the country was ruled by the hardline religious militia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- U.S.
- Taliban
- al Qaida
- United States
- Turkey
- NATO
- Afghanistan
- Afghan
ALSO READ
EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties
EU Commission to propose new refugee funding to Turkey -president
After Erdogan meet, EU's Michel says Turkey withdrawal from violence-on-women pact concerning
Turkey must adhere ECHR rulings, EU Commission head says in Ankara
EU official, in Ankara visit, urges Turkey to ease disputes in the Mediterranean