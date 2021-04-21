Left Menu

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gandhinagar.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:28 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani getting vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday took his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Gandhinagar. Over the last few weeks, Chief Ministers of several other states including Manipur's Biren Singh, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Bhagel and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia have taken the first dose of the vaccine.

India is currently in the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. As per the union health ministry, India on Wednesday crossed a landmark with more than 13 crore people administered with doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 29 lakh vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"Cumulatively, 13,01,19,310 vaccine doses have been administered through 19,01,413 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today," the health ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

