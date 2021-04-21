HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlights: COVID-19 "Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunity to be developed in the autumn. A solution to this problem lies in our and your hands, in the hands of all citizens. I once again address all Russian citizens with the call: get vaccinated."

SOCIAL PAY-OUTS "I propose another one-off payment to families with school-age children - namely 10,000 roubles for all school-age children. And what's more, to extend this measure to future first-graders - to children who will only start school this year. The payment will be made in mid-August so that parents will have time to get their children ready for school."

