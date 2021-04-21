KL Rahul opts to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad

KL Rahul opts to bat against Sunrisers HyderabadPTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-04-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 15:21 IST
Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to bat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
Punjab Kings have replaced Riley Meredith, Jhye Richardson and Jalaj Saxena with Fabian Allen, Moises Henriques and Murugan Ashwin.
Sunrisers have also made three changes with Kane Williamson, Kedar Jadhav, Siddarth Kaul coming in for Manish Pandey, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Abdul Samad.
Teams: Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings' Chris Gayle flaunts 'Moon Walk' after finishing quarantine
Bodycare Creations signs on as official partner of Punjab Kings for the 2021 Edition of Indian Premier League
Bodycare Creations Signs on as Official Partner of Punjab Kings for the 2021 Edition of Indian Premier League
Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.
IPL Scoreboard: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals