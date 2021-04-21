Delhi police setting up 3 Covid care centres for its personnel, their families

The Delhi Police Wednesday said it was in the process of setting up three Covid care centres in the city for its personnel and their family members.

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava said the facilities are being set up at Shahdara, Rohini and Dwarka with the help of Hamdard Foundation and Sewa Bharti.

''Shahdara is functional with 78 beds (20 oxygen). Rohini will operate soon with 20 beds (10 oxygen)," Shrivastava posted from his official Twitter handle.

