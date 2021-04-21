Left Menu

Why hasen't Priyanka Gandhi gave suggestions to Maharashtra to tackle second COVID-19 wave? says Devendra Fadnavis

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders' suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked Priyanka why hasen't she gave the suggestions to Maharashtra on how to tackle the second wave of COVID-19.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 16:28 IST
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's recent statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Union government is not listening to opposition leaders' suggestions, former chief minister of Maharashtra and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis asked Priyanka why hasen't she gave the suggestions to Maharashtra on how to tackle the second wave of COVID-19. Speaking to ANI, Fadnavis said, "It seems Congress and Gandhi family wants to create an atmosphere of negativity. I would like to ask Priyanka ji if she ever discussed these things with her government in Maharashtra. What is the condition there? 38-40 per cent of total deaths (due to COVID) are in Maharashtra."

He further added, "35-40 per cent of total cases and 35-37 per cent of active cases are in Maharashtra. Why the government was not prepared when it was worst affected last time? Priyanka, Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan ji wrote a letter and held press conferences to set a narrative. Why did they not suggest Maharashtra?" Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Centre for showing insensitivity towards people during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying when people are screaming for shortages of medical oxygen, medicines and hospital beds, the central leaders are seen laughing during election rallies.

Speaking to ANI the senior Congress leader said, "This government can speak to Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). They are speaking to ISI in Dubai. Can't they talk to Opposition leaders? I don't think there is any Opposition leader who's not giving them constructive and positive suggestions." Elaborating about the deteriorating situation across the country due to COVID-19, she said that the Centre is engaged in election rallies for the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Blaming the BJP-led government at the Centre for the alarming spread of COVID-19, she said that the Centre is concerned more about power rather than public health. Hitting out at Central government for the shortage of oxygen cylinders in the hospitals, the Congress leader alleged that the shortage of medical oxygen was due to the lack of logistics, and asked why the government did not make arrangements when a second COVID-19 wave was likely to hit the country harder.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at the Central government over its vaccine strategy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

