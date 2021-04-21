Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to bear cost of COVID-19 vaccination in state, urges centre to ensure supplies

Expenses, to vaccinate all aged above 18 years against COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, will be borne by the state government, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 17:39 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

Expenses, to vaccinate all aged above 18 years against COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh, will be borne by the state government, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday. He requested the central government to ensure availability of adequate number of vaccines.

"Expenses, to vaccinate all aged above 18 years in Chhattisgarh, will be borne by state government. We will take all possible steps to protect our citizens' lives. Request central government to ensure availability of adequate number of vaccines," Baghel tweeted. In order to ramp up the coronavirus vaccination drive in the country, the Indian government on Monday announced a "liberalised and accelerated" Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination from May 1. Everyone above the age of 18 to be eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine, said the government.

Earlier today, Chhattisgarh had approved Rs 1 crore for the state capital Raipur to purchase oxygen cylinders. The decision has been taken in light of an increased number of COVID-19 cases and demand for oxygen in Raipur city, the Chief Minister said.

He also allowed the District Collectors to purchase Remdesivir and other essential life-saving medicines as per immediate requirement amid the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the state. The Chhattisgarh government also approved the establishment of an RT-PCR testing lab in Balod and Mungeli, as per a statement from the state government.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, including Chhattisgarh. There has been a significant increase in fresh COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country. The state reported 13,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, 11,815 discharges, and 165 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. So far, 6,083 people have lost their lives to the disease in the state while the number of active cases currently stands at 1,29,000.

India reported nearly 3 lakh new COVID-19 cases and over 2,000 deaths on Wednesday, a record-high since the pandemic broke out last year. As per the union health ministry, as many as 2,95,041 new COVID-19 cases and 2,023 deaths were reported, taking the total cases to 1,56,16,130, including 21,57,538 active cases. (ANI)

