Left Menu

Maha: Three held for black marketing of remdesivir in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 21-04-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 18:13 IST
Maha: Three held for black marketing of remdesivir in Nagpur

Three persons were arrested for alleged black marketing of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Sitabuldi police on Tuesday nabbed Shubham Sanjay Pantawane (24) Pranay Dinkarrao Yerpude (21) and Manmohan Naresh Madan (21) while attempting to sell remdesivir for Rs 35,000 per vial, an official said.

Two injections and mobile phones were seized from the accused, who were apprehended from Wardha Road, he said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating), among other relevant provisions of the IPC and Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, was registered against the trio, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

2 CNG retail outlets opened, 15 in the pipeline: IndianOil

Coimbatore, Apr 19 PTI Indian Oil Corporation Ltd IndianOil on Wednesday launched dispensing of compressed natural gas CNG through its two retail outlets here.The company plans to make this green fuel available for customers through 15 more...

Nation seeing Gandhis' shameful arrogance when everyone needs to come together: BJP

The BJP lashed out at the Congress on Wednesday over its criticism of the Centres handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the country was seeing the Gandhi familys shameful arrogance at a time when everyone needed to come together to f...

UPDATE 1-U.S. FDA finds peeling paint, debris at U.S. plant making J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA said it had completed its inspection of a U.S. plant that makes Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine and asked for remediation of issues including peeling paint and loose debris at the site.Emergent B...

BJP launches COVID helpline number in J&K for people in distress

The BJP in Jammu and Kashmir launched a dedicated COVID-19 helpline number on Wednesday to lend help to the people in distress across the Union Territory.The helpline number 0191-3568199 and a helpline email bjphelplinejkgmail.com was launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021