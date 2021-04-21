Maha: Three held for black marketing of remdesivir in Nagpur

Three persons were arrested for alleged black marketing of remdesivir, an anti-viral drug used in the treatment of COVID-19, in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday.

Based on a tip-off, the Sitabuldi police on Tuesday nabbed Shubham Sanjay Pantawane (24) Pranay Dinkarrao Yerpude (21) and Manmohan Naresh Madan (21) while attempting to sell remdesivir for Rs 35,000 per vial, an official said.

Two injections and mobile phones were seized from the accused, who were apprehended from Wardha Road, he said.

An offence under sections 420 (cheating), among other relevant provisions of the IPC and Drugs (Prices Control) Order, 2013, was registered against the trio, the official added.

