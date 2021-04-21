DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 21

For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

** LISBON - Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido holds news conference to update the country's vaccination plan - 1000 GMT. ** DUBLIN - Irish finance minister Paschal Donohoe, OECD head of tax policy speak at corporate tax seminar - 1300 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Mairead McGuinness, the EU's financial services chief, speaks on global alignment in climate related disclosures and taxonomy at virtual IIF conference in Washington. ** BRUSSELS - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks on the future of Europe at an online event organised by the EPP, the main centre-right grouping in the EU parliament, joined by the group's chairman Manfred Weber - 1300 GMT. ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas gives a statement ahead of talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi at the 6th Sino-German Intergovernmental Consultations - 1130 MT. ** KABUL - Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid beings a working visit to Afghanistan. TEHRAN - Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi is paying a three-day official visit to Iran (to Apr. 22). LONDON - UK finance minister Rishi Sunak speaks to a conference organized by the Institute for International Finance - 1530 GMT. LJUBLJANA - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou will carry out an official visit to Slovenia (to Apr. 23) LONDON - Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 95th birthday.

PARIS – 60th anniversary of the first manned mission to space. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a press conference on a communication on a climate change mitigation and adaptation taxonomy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis gives a news conference on the review of the Non-Financial Reporting Directive. BRUSSELS - European Commission digital chief Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on artificial intelligence and on "A trusted and secure European e-ID." - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 22

** MOSCOW - Russian economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov speaks at AEB conference, gives briefing. ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for international Jutta Urpilainen partnerships debates the Commission's work programme and international partnerships with European lawmakers - 1145 GMT. ** WASHINGTON DC - Chinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to attend a climate change summit at the invitation of President Joe Biden. BRUSSELS - EU lawmakers to discuss 2019-2020 EU report on Turkey, exchange views with the prime minister of the Palestinian territories. BANGKOK - Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a speech on a household finance seminar, held by the Stock Exchange of Thailand - 0200 GMT. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in Kremlin.

BRUSSELS - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Parliament President David Sassoli and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa speak at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for cohesion and reforms Elisa Ferreira speaks at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1330 GMT

BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for innovation and research Maryia Gabriel speaks at the EU Commission's conference on the New European Bauhaus. - 1440 GMT GLOBAL - Earth Day. PORTUGAL - Informal meeting of energy ministers - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 23 ** JAKARTA - Foreign Ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states meet in Jakarta one day before a leaders summit. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen meets Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban in Brussels. MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino participates in the signing of an agreement on connectivity (Memorandum of Understanding, MOU) with Portugal - 1100 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hosts Swiss president for talks on EU-Swiss relations.

GLOBAL – U.N. World Book and Copyright Day. BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of environment ministers. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 24

MOSCOW - Mexico's foreign minister Marcelo Ebrard will visit Moscow to meet with his Russian counterpart. (To Apr. 28) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 25

GLOBAL - World Malaria Day. ALBANIA - Parliament of Albania election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 26

GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2021 (to May 2). NEW DELHI - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be visiting India. It will be his first visit abroad since the UK left the European Union. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 27 SAN FRANCISCO, United States - Haakon, Crown Prince of Norway, will be on a virtual visit to San Francisco. (To Apr. 28) GENEVA - United Nations calls meeting of Greece, Britain, Turkey and the two rival sides on ethnically partitioned Cyprus to establish whether there is common ground for resumption of peace talks. (To April 29)

BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU – 1000 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Commissioner for Budget Johannes Hahn give a press conference on Next Generation EU funding strategy. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager gives a press conference on "Updating the new industrial strategy for Europe." - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28

VIENNA – 16th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting Via videoconference. PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 23rd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 29 LONDON – 10th wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, APRIL 30 BRUSSELS - European Commissioner for economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks at an online event on the macroeconomic environment one year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Europe. - 1300 GMT

DJIBOUTI - President election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 4 SINGAPORE - Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will visit Singapore to meet Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 6 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

SCOTLAND (PART OF THE UNITED KINGDOM)- Scottish Parliament election. WALES - National Assembly for Wales Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 08 PORTUGAL – Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Portugal for the India-EU summit.

PORTO, Portugal – EU-India summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 10

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 DUBLIN - EU Financial Services Commissioner McGuiness speaks at green economy conference - 0900 GMT

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 17 BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet - 1300 GMT

WELLINGTON - Trade ministers of Asia-Pacific countries meet ahead of the APEC Summit in New Zealand (to May 30) BRUSSELS - EU Informal General Affairs Council meeting.

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 18 LUCERNE, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds annual meeting (to May. 21).

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 20

VIENNA - IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, ECB's Christine Lagarde address conference on Gender, Money and Finance. (To May 21) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 21 ROME - Italy hosts G20 summit on global health crisis.

PORTUGAL – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers, (To May 22). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 22

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Palestinians hold legislative elections - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 23

CYPRUS - Cypriot House of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 25 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26 CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 27 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers – Gymnich

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 28

BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of defense ministers. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 5 GAMBIA, THE – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 6 MEXICO - Mexican Chamber of Deputies election.

IRAQ - Iraqi Council of Representatives election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 7

BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To June 8) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

MONGOLIA – President Election. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 10 DUSHANBE - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Tajikistan. (To June 12)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 18

IRAN, Islamic Republic of Iran – President Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

