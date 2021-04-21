UK trade minister says visiting Australian counterpart will get warm welcome

Britain's trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday she was looking forward to giving her Australian counterpart Dan Tehan a warm welcome on his forthcoming visit to the United Kingdom to discuss a new trade deal. "I'm looking forward to giving Minister Tehan a warm welcome and building on the good progress we have already made," she said.

"We want a gold standard agreement that boosts exports, drives investment, supports jobs, and breaks new ground in modern areas like services and digital trade."

