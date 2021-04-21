Chhattisgarh: Naxals kidnap police sub-inspector in Bijapur

Chhattisgarh: Naxals kidnap police sub-inspector in BijapurPTI | Raipur | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:05 IST
Naxals on Wednesday kidnapped a police sub-inspector in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.
Murli Tati had come to his home at Palnar when he was kidnapped, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap told PTI.
At least 22 security personnel were killed in a Naxal attack in the Sukma-Bijapur area of Chhattisgarh over a fortnight ago. Over 30 security personnel were injured in the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
