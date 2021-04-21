Left Menu

Sri Lanka commemorates second anniversary of deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 21-04-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 20:47 IST
Sri Lanka commemorates second anniversary of deadly Easter Sunday terror attacks

Sri Lanka on Wednesday commemorated the second anniversary of the Easter Sunday terror attacks by observing a two-minute silence to remember the victims of the coordinated suicide blasts in 2019 - one of the deadliest attacks in the country's history.

Nine suicide bombers belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa observed the two minutes silence at his official residence in Colombo in honour of the victims of the blasts.

“Held two minutes of silence in remembrance of all those who were victims of the #EasterSundayAttack two years ago,” Prime Minister Rajapaksa tweeted.

Sri Lankan lawmakers who were all dressed in black also observed silence in the parliament complex.

Addressing the main memorial service held at the St Anthony’s Church, Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Archbishop of Colombo, said that the authorities had failed so far to identify the real perpetrators of the crime.

“We will continue with our struggle to give justice to those who died and those who are still suffering from injuries or are bed-ridden and on wheelchairs,” Cardinal Ranjith said as he blamed the relaxed approach of the former and the current government for slow investigations. Cardinal Ranjith has already expressed disappointment over the findings of the government probe panel and demanded action against those named in the report for their negligence to stop the attacks despite having prior intelligence.

The memorial service was attended by leaders of all religions.

Special police protection was provided to all churches where memorial services were held. The main events were held at the St Anthony’s church in north Colombo and the St Sebastian’s church in Negombo – the two of the three churches devastated by the suicide attacks two years ago. Cardinal Ranjith said the church was prepared to forgive the perpetrators. “But before thinking of forgiving, we must know the truth”.

Prime Minister Rajapaksa said that the Attorney General has already started proceedings to bring to book those responsible and there was no government interference in that. Cardinal Ranjith had vowed to take drastic action if the real culprits were not dealt with by the second anniversary of the attacks on April 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo in process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft

IndiGo is in the process of leasing four A321ceo freighter aircraft, each having the capacity to handle 27 tonnes of cargo, the airline said in a statement on Wednesday.A Letter of Intent has been signed with a lessor for two aircraft alrea...

Portugal PM calls on rivals to unite in fight against corruption

Portugals Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday urged all political rivals to unite in passing laws against corruption, a topic of much recent debate after a judge dropped graft charges against a former premier from Costas Socialist par...

China reactors will yield weapons-grade plutonium- U.S. commander

A new generation of nuclear power facilities that China is developing could produce large amounts of plutonium that could be used to make nuclear weapons, the head of the U.S. Strategic Command warned lawmakers this week.China is developing...

DRI seizes 300 kg cocaine worth Rs 2,000 cr at Tuticorin port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI has seized more than 300 kg cocaine valued at Rs 2,000 crore at Tuticorin port.The DRI officers intercepted the container which originated from Panama and transited through the ports of Antwerp an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021