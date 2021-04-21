Left Menu

Navalny's life in 'serious danger', must be treated abroad - U.N. experts

U.N. human rights experts called on Russia on Wednesday to allow jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated and treated abroad, saying they believed his life was at risk. Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and "denied access to adequate medical care", conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:12 IST
Navalny's life in 'serious danger', must be treated abroad - U.N. experts
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.N. human rights experts called on Russia on Wednesday to allow jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be medically evacuated and treated abroad, saying they believed his life was at risk.

Navalny has been kept in harsh conditions in a high-security penal colony and "denied access to adequate medical care", conditions that may amount to torture, they said in a statement. "We urge the Russian authorities to ensure Mr. Navalny has access to his own doctors and to allow him to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad, as they did in August 2020," said the U.N. experts.

The Kremlin critic, 44, began a hunger strike three weeks ago. He is serving a 2-1/2-year sentence on old embezzlement charges that he says were trumped up. Navalny returned to Russia in January after treatment in Germany for what German authorities say was poisoning in Russia with a banned nerve agent. The Kremlin denies any blame.

The U.N. experts voiced alarm at his deteriorating health, saying: "We believe Mr. Navalny's life is in serious danger." "We are deeply troubled that Mr. Navalny is being kept in conditions that could amount to torture or cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment in a facility that reportedly does not meet international standards," they added.

They said that Navalny's current imprisonment and past attacks on him, including with Novichok, are "all part of a deliberate pattern of retaliation against him for his criticism of the Russian government and a gross violation of his human rights".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Soccer-Reaction to major European clubs withdrawing from Super League

Eight of the 12 founding members have withdrawn from the European Super League, including Spains Atletico Madrid and Italys Inter Milan and all the six English Premier League clubs involved in the breakaway project.The withdrawals came amid...

World is still waiting for U.S. climate target on eve of Biden summit

The White House is still putting the finishing touches on its plan to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, ahead of a summit this week with world leaders including Russias Vladimir Putin and Chinas Xi Jinping.President Joe Bidens admi...

Greece to start J&J coronavirus vaccinations on May 5

Greece plans to start the rollout of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine on May 5 after Europes drug regulator backed its use, health authorities said on Wednesday.We expect decisions by the CDC and FDA on Friday and then by our national com...

Nepal PM holds dialogue with rival leader from own party

Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a dialogue with a major political rival from his own party, Madhav Kumar Nepal, breaking months of deadlock amid political uncertainty. The two senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of Nepal-U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021