Night curfew in city till May 4, says police official

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been issued for a period of 14 days from Wednesday till May 4 from 9 PM to 6 AM on weekdays within the city police commissionerate limits in the wake of increasing spread of COVID-19.

During weekends, the order would be in force from 9 PM on Friday till 6 AM on Monday, city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said.

Only vehicles used for emergency services would be allowed, he said.

Persons with health problems would be allowed to travel with the help of a companion, he said.

People working on night shifts should carry identity cards from their institutions, the police official said.

Theatres, shopping malls, gymnasium, sports complex and swimming pools would remain shut, he said.

Only 50 people would be allowed to take part in weddings and 20 people for funerals, the order said.

Earlier, Dakshina Kannada district deputy commissioner K V Rajendra told reporters that people attending marriages should carry their identity cards with them.

The daily rituals at temples can be done by the priests but public entry would be restricted.

During the weekend curfew, there is provision to buy essential commodities from 6 AM to 10 AM, he said.

