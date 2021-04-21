Left Menu

Sambalpur Univ contractual employee succumbs to burn injuries

Though he had brought the matter to the notice of the varsity authorities several times, no one paid heed to his grievance, which led Dinabandhu to take the extreme step.Dinabandhu Mishras advocate, Manoj Mohanty claimed that court had given direction to regularise the job of Dinabandhu in 2017.

PTI | Sambalpur | Updated: 21-04-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 21:57 IST
Sambalpur Univ contractual employee succumbs to burn injuries

A contractual employee of Sambalpur University who suffered severe burn injuries after he allegedly set himself on fire outside the office of the institute's vice-chancellor succumbed to injuries, police said on Wednesday.

Dinabandhu Mishra allegedly set himself on fire outside the office of the VC on Tuesday morning and succumbed to burn injuries on Tuesday evening while being shifted to SCB Medical College Hospital, Cuttack, the police said.

The employees of the varsity on Wednesday staged a demonstration in front of the administrative building of the varsity with the body of Dinabandhu and demanded Rs 15 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased, job for the son of the deceased besides legal action against the officials responsible behind the incident.

According to the employees of the varsity, Dinabandhu had been working as a contractual employee in the varsity for more than 22 years. However, his job was not regularised by the varsity. Though he had brought the matter to the notice of the varsity authorities several times, no one paid heed to his grievance, which led Dinabandhu to take the extreme step.

Dinabandhu Mishra's advocate, Manoj Mohanty claimed that court had given direction to regularise the job of Dinabandhu in 2017. However, the varsity authorities did not take any steps. Later, Dinabandhu filed a contempt petition and in November 18, 2020, the high court again directed to settle the issue within two months after receiving the order.

The matter of Dinabandhu was not discussed in any of the syndicate meetings, he alleged.

Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), B Gangadhar and sub-collector, Mayur Suryawanshi rushed to the spot to discuss with the agitating employees. A meeting of agitating employees with the registrar of the varsity, Sitaram Patel was also held in presence of SP and the sub-collector in the evening, following which the agitation was withdrawn.

The Registrar said Rs 5 lakh was given to the family members of the deceased. Moreover, a decision has also been taken to absorb deceased Dinabandhu's son as an outsourced employee in the varsity. This apart, an urgent syndicate meeting will be convened on Thursday and other demands of the agitating employees will also be discussed there, he said.

The police have registered a case under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) against the varsity authority based on the complaint lodged by Dinabandhu' son, Abhisekh Mishra.

''The matter is under investigation now,'' said sub- divisional police officer (SDPO), Burla, S Dash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Hong Kong shares edge higher as financials shine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

US hits Myanmar timber and pearl firms with coup sanctions

The Biden administration on Wednesday ramped up pressure against Myanmars military government by imposing sanctions on two state-owned companies responsible for significant amounts of foreign income.The State and Treasury departments announ...

New rules allowing small drones to fly over people in U.S. take effect

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said that final rules announced in December took effect on Wednesday allowing for small drones to fly over people and at night, a significant step toward their eventual use for widespread commercial d...

Centre hikes oxygen quota for Hry, state denies Delhi govt charge that supply stopped from its plant

The Centre on Wednesday increased the quota of oxygen supply to Haryana after a request by the state, even as the state government denied allegations that its official had stopped the supply of oxygen to Delhi from a plant in Faridabad.Earl...

Mexico reports 4,639 new coronavirus cases, 549 more deaths

Mexicos health ministry on Wednesday reported 4,639 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 549 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,315,811 infections and 213,597 deaths.The government has said the real number of cases is li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021