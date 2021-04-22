Explosion at a luxury hotel in southwest Pakistan kills three, wounds 11 -police

An explosion at a luxury hotel killed three people and wounded 11 in southwest Pakistan on Wednesday, police said. "An explosion has rocked the parking area of Serena hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters.

The hotel is in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province that has long been the scene of low-level insurgency from local nationalists. "Our officers are working to determine whether it was a bomb and what type of device it could be," Malik said.

