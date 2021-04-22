U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State Dept

U.S., Russian officials in Moscow discussed U.S. sanctions - State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2021 00:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 00:08 IST
U.S. embassy officials in Moscow met Russian officials on Wednesday to discuss topics that included Russia's response to the latest U.S. sanctions, and the discussions will continue in coming days, the U.S. State Department said.
The U.S. government has received official notification from Moscow of the list of U.S. diplomats being expelled in retaliation for recent U.S. measures, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular daily briefing. (Reporting By Simon Lewis and Matt Spetalnick)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
