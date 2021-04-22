Left Menu

Canada judge rules to delay Huawei CFO's extradition hearings

Reuters | Vancouver | Updated: 22-04-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 01:54 IST
A Canada judge has agreed to delay Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's U.S. extradition hearings for three months, according to a ruling read in court on Wednesday, handing her defense team a win.

Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport on charges of bank fraud in the United States for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions.

Meng's team had asked for more time to review additional documents that became available after HSBC and Huawei reached a settlement in Hong Kong. Extradition hearings were originally set to wrap up in May.

