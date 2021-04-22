Left Menu

Chile environment court questions Norte Abierto mine impact on indigenous neighbors

A Chilean environmental court said on Wednesday it had ordered a fresh evaluation of the Norte Abierto gold and copper mining project due to concern that heavy traffic and water usage could disrupt life for the nearby indigenous community. The complex, situated in the northern Atacama region, was created in 2017 following merging of the separate Cerro Casale mine owned by Barrick, and Caspiche mine owned by Newmont Goldcorp], into a joint venture.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:42 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:39 IST
Chile environment court questions Norte Abierto mine impact on indigenous neighbors
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Chilean environmental court said on Wednesday it had ordered a fresh evaluation of the Norte Abierto gold and copper mining project due to concern that heavy traffic and water usage could disrupt life for the nearby indigenous community.

The complex, situated in the northern Atacama region, was created in 2017 following merging of the separate Cerro Casale mine owned by Barrick, and Caspiche mine owned by Newmont Goldcorp], into a joint venture. The court said it had decided to look again at the venture because of fears it could "significant alter" the way of life and customs of the Colla indigenous community living in the Jorquera River valley and along its tributaries.

"There is an clear overlap between this project and the lands and activities of the Colla community," wrote the court's Judge Mauricio Oviedo in a statement accompanying the decision. Oviedo added there was a "high probability" the project could cause disturbances in the indigenous community "since it is located in their territories, in the place where they carry out seasonal grazing activities and the collection of medicinal herbs, among other things."

The Norte Abierto complex was previously approved in 2019 following the submission of an Environmental Impact Statement, which seeks authorization to make minor modifications to projects. But the works, which include the drilling of 334 boreholes and construction of roads through ancestral lands, required a more extensive study, the court said.

The Norte Abierto project has proven and probable reserves of 23.2 million ounces of gold and 5.8 billion pounds of copper, according to company data. The company had previously said it would consolidate the projects into a new Environmental Impact Study after updating its geological model.

Neither Barrick nor Newmont Goldcorp immediately responded to requests for comment.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department of...

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...

US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff

A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.The Pasquot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021