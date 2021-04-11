Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more
Beast of five teeth: Chilean scientists unearth skunk that walked among dinosaurs
A fossil of a skunk-like mammal that lived during the age of dinosaurs has been discovered in Chilean Patagonia, adding further proof to recent evidence that mammals roamed that part of South America a lot earlier than previously thought. A part of the creature's fossilized jawbone with five teeth attached were discovered close to the famous Torres del Paine national park.
Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months; lung transplant can save some COVID-19 survivors
