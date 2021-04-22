Left Menu

Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel's parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. China's ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but was not there when the bomb exploded, said Pakistan's interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad. Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Lango said the envoy was fine.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2021 02:55 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 02:55 IST
Car bombing at hotel in southwest Pakistan kills 4, wounds 11

A car bomb blast late on Wednesday ripped through a luxury hotel's parking area in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta, killing four people and wounding 11, officials said. China's ambassador to Pakistan was staying at the hotel, but was not there when the bomb exploded, said Pakistan's interior Minister, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Provincial Home Minister Ziaullah Lango said the envoy was fine. "An explosion has rocked the parking area of the Serena Hotel," police official Nasir Malik told Reuters, saying 11 people had been wounded. An official at a local civil hospital, Waseem Baig, said four people had died, and "several others are in critical condition."

"A car that was full of explosives exploded in the hotel," Ahmad told local ARY News TV. The Pakistan Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing.

"It was a suicide attack in which our suicide bomber used his explosives-filled car in the hotel," a spokesman for the militant group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wrote in a text message to a Reuters reporter. Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong had earlier in the day met provincial Chief Minister Jam Kamal in the city, according to a tweet from the provincial government spokesman, Liaquat Shahwani.

Lango told reporters: "I just met him. He is in high spirits," adding the envoy would complete his visit to Quetta on Thursday. The Chinese Embassy did not respond to a request for comment.

The well-fortified hotel is next to the Iranian Consulate and the provincial parliament building. Quetta is the capital of the mineral-rich southwestern Balochistan province bordering Iran and Afghanistan, which has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by local nationalists, who want more of a share in the regional resources. The province is home to the newly expanded Gwadar deepwater port that is key to a planned $65 billion investment in China's Belt and Road Initiative economic corridor.

It was not clear whether the envoy or members of his delegation were a target of the attack, but Chinese nationals and their interests in the region have been attacked before by Taliban militants and nationalist insurgents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

New website creation won't be available in classic Google Sites starting May 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Important disagreements between U.S. and Iran in nuclear talks persist - U.S. official

Important disagreements between the United States and Iran persist after the latest round of indirect nuclear talks in Vienna this week, with the negotiations still far from conclusion and the outcome uncertain, a senior State Department of...

Match UK’s net zero targets, PM Johnson to tell Biden's climate summit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Thursday urge countries to match the United Kingdoms target to deliver net zero carbon emissions by the middle of the century to limit global warming, his office said. Johnson will address the op...

Australia to promise $436.5 million for low emission technology

Australia will spend A565.8 million 436.5 million to co-fund research and pilot projects in green technologies, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say on Thursday, to illustrate Canberras commitment to reducing carbon emissions. One of the ...

US: North Carolina deputy who killed man during warrant is on leave, says sheriff

A North Carolina deputy shot and killed a Black man while executing a search warrant, authorities said, spurring an outcry from a crowd of dozens that immediately gathered at the scene and demanded law enforcement accountability.The Pasquot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021