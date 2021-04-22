Delhi Police forms corridor to facilitate oxygen tanker enroute Max Hospital Saket amid COVID crisis
The Delhi Police on Wednesday took position at the Apsara border and formed a green corridor to facilitate a tanker carrying oxygen to Max hospital in Saket where a shortage was reported.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 14:08 IST
The Delhi Police on Wednesday took position at the Apsara border and formed a green corridor to facilitate a tanker carrying oxygen to Max hospital in Saket where a shortage was reported. Amid the oxygen shortage crisis in the national capital due to a massive surge in COVID-19 cases, the hospital had taken the matter up with the concerned department of the hospital.
The Station House Officer (SHO) of Malviya Nagar was tasked to coordinate and escort the tanker, coming from Kashipur in Uttar Pradesh, to the hospital. The SHO, along with the staff, at once took position at the Apsara Border and a green corridor was formed with sufficient force.
The tanker was received at the Apsara border and was escorted to Max hospital without wastage of time. Over the last few days, both government and private hospitals in the national capital have been facing an acute shortage of oxygen.
The central government had on Tuesday evening, assured the Delhi High Court that it would facilitate an uninterrupted supply of 480 Metric Tonnes of oxygen to hospitals in Delhi amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation. As many as 24,638 new cases and 249 related deaths were reported in Delhi on Wednesday, the Delhi health department informed.
There are currently 85,364 active cases in the city, while the death toll stands at a grim 12,887. The fatality rate in Delhi stands at 1.39 per cent. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city is 31.28 per cent. (ANI)
