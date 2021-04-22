Police lends a helping hand, arrange oxygen cylinders for people in need

The Delhi Police has been arranging oxygen cylinders not only for hospitals in the national capital that are running out of the gas but also for COVID patients who are in their homes during the ongoing lockdown. According to police, SHO Mukherjee Nagar along with his staff arranged three oxygen cylinders in the night from Mayapuri plant and delivered them to a family of three COVID patients -- Gurudatt Bhola (62), Gauri (57) and Karan (25). Police said they received a call from a woman who informed them about their condition. The SHO managed to arrange cylinders from Mayapuri and delivered to the house of the patients on Wednesday around 11.45 pm. In another incident of Mukherjee Nagar, the SHO received a call from a woman who lives at Vasant Kunj. She said that her parents have tested positive for the COVID-19 and asked police to send them breakfast. Thereafter, police sent breakfast having milk, bread, biscuits etc. to the elderly couple – Naresh Chand Mehata (75) and Shashi Mehta (72) in Dhirpur Village, police said. Similarly, sub-inspector Naveen and head constable Vijay arranged an oxygen cylinder for a 43-year-old COVID patient Rahul Gupta in Tri Nagar in northwest Delhi, they said. A 66-year-old patient in Kohat Enclave area was also in need of oxygen cylinder. Police said that the patient’s family member called them on Thursday around 9.30 am and requested to arrange a cylinder. Thereafter, SHO Subhash Place along with his staff enquired at several areas and managed to arrange an oxygen cylinder and delivered it to Gurmeet in Kohat enclave, they said.

In southeast district of Delhi, police received a PCR call on Wednesday where the caller, Anjana Goswami, a resident of Vasant Kunj, informed that her mother was in a serious condition due to COVID and desperately needed oxygen, a senior police officer said. ''Beat officer head constable Vijender Singh from Kalindi Kunj police station made his utmost efforts and arranged an oxygen cylinder for the patient at her home and provided his personal contact number for further assistance,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said he received a call from a senior citizen in Greater Kailash who asked for help with oxygen cylinder as nobody was there to take care of him and his wife. An oxygen cylinder was immediately provided to him. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases.

