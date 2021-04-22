ACB arrests two in bribery case in Rajasthan

The Anti Corruption Bureau on Thursday said it has arrested two persons, including an executive engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. The accused executive engineer, Mukesh Kumar Mode (55), demanded the bribe amount through a peon of his office for sanctioning 10 months' salary bills of a contractual employee of his office.

Mode, posted at the PHED office in Bhawani Mandi of Jhalawar district, accepted the bribe through the peon, identified as Ramphralad Patidar (44), who was first held with the bribe amount near a petrol pump at Raipur village, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), ACB, Jhalawar, Bhawanishankar Meena said.

The accused executive engineer had demanded a bribe of Rs 13,000 initially from the contractual employee, identified as Durga Prasad Khateek (29), he said, adding that the amount was later settled at Rs 10,000. Khateek approached the ACB on April 8 and lodged a complaint against Mode, following which verification of the compliant was carried out on the same day, he said.

The second verification of the complaint was, however, carried out on Tuesday this week, the ASP said.

Accordingly, the ACB laid a trap on Thursday when the peon accepted the bribe amount near a petrol pump, where the ACB sleuths caught him red-handed and recovered the amount from his possession, he said.

Mode asked the peon over phone to accept the bribe amount, following which another squad of the ACB arrested him from his office in Bhawani Mandi, he said.

The search operation by separate ACB teams at residences of the accused at Sunel and Raipur villages of the district is underway, the ASP said, adding that an investigation into the matter is on.

