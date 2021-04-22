Mansukh Hiran case: Accused bookie seeks bail

Mansukh Hiran case: Accused bookie seeks bailPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 21:10 IST
Cricket bookie Naresh Gor, arrested in connection with the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, has filed a bail application in a special court here.
The plea was filed before special NIA court judge P R Sitre on Wednesday.
Suspended police officer Sachin Waze, currently in judicial custody, is a prime accused in the case.
The explosives-laden SUV was found parked near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.
Thane-based businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, had claimed that it had been stolen. He was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.
