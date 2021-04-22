Mansukh Hiran case: Accused bookie seeks bail

Cricket bookie Naresh Gor, arrested in connection with the case of recovery of an explosives-laden SUV near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the death of businessman Mansukh Hiran, has filed a bail application in a special court here.

The plea was filed before special NIA court judge P R Sitre on Wednesday.

Suspended police officer Sachin Waze, currently in judicial custody, is a prime accused in the case.

The explosives-laden SUV was found parked near Ambani's house in south Mumbai on February 25.

Thane-based businessman Hiran, who was in possession of the vehicle, had claimed that it had been stolen. He was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)