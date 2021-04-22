Daunte Wright's funeral in Minneapolis begins

Daunte Wright's funeral in Minneapolis beginsPTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 22-04-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 22:58 IST
The funeral has begun for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old father of one killed last week by a police officer in a Minneapolis suburb.
The funeral Thursday comes just two days after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, a Black man whose killing set off waves of protests for racial justice across the United States and around the world.
The fatal shooting of Wright on April 11 sparked days of protests in Brooklyn Center.
The police officer who shot Wright, 26-year-veteran Kim Potter, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. The city's police chief said it appeared from the officer's body camera video that she had intended to fire a Taser at Wright, but mistakenly fired her pistol.
