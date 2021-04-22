Left Menu

PIL in SC to transfer Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan to AIIMS Delhi from Mathura hospital

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his serious health condition.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 23:05 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ) on Thursday filed a habeas corpus writ petition before the Supreme Court seeking its immediate direction to transfer journalist Siddique Kappan from Mathura hospital to AIIMS Delhi due to his serious health condition. The petition filed by the KUWJ, before the Apex Court, said that Kappan is presently in KM Medical College, Mathura, but his life is in danger due to medical conditions, and he is in need of immediate shifting for better treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The petition said Kappan is a diabetic with high blood pressure and cholesterol for the last more than 15 years. "He used to vomit Dal and Chapati, if taken from Mathura Jail due to the oil used for the food preparation, which he is not used to, resulting in deteriorating health and he collapsed in a bathroom with serious injuries on April 20," the petition filed by the KUWJ before the Top Court, claimed.

Kappan is presently hospitalised in KM Medical College, Mathura. "It is reliably believed that more than 50 inmates of Mathura jail are infected with COVID," the petition claimed. "In the jail inside, there is no health hygiene, no clean drinking water, which affected, all leading to a major disaster in the making. In short, as of today, the life of Kappan is in danger for all reasons," the petition filed by the KUWJ claimed.

"Thereby considering the deteriorating health conditions of Kappan, the interest of justice and ends of justice will be met, if he be shifted either to AIIMS or Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi, immediately," the petition added. The KUWJ urged the Top Court to consider facts and circumstances and asked that Kappan's application for bail along with writ petition should be listed for hearing on Friday before it.

Kappan was arrested at a Toll plaza near Hathras, while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh in October last year, in connection with his reporting assignment to cover the alleged gangrape and murder of the 19-year-old girl. An FIR had been registered under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case against Kappan by the UP police. (ANI)

