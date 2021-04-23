Left Menu

Cong takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in West Bengal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 00:07 IST
Cong takes dig at EC over restrictions announced on poll campaigning in West Bengal

After the Election Commission (EC) imposed strict restrictions on holding public rallies and poll campaigning in West Bengal, the Congress said the direction has come late as the Assembly elections in four states and a Union Territory are almost over.

''Ha! Ha! Ha!. What a strong direction by ECI after elections are over in 4 States and nearly over in the fifth State,'' Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala wrote on Twitter.

Expressing anguish that the COVID-related safety protocols were being flouted during campaigning in West Bengal, the EC placed an immediate ban on road-shows, ''padyatras'' (foot marches) and vehicle rallies in the state and said public meetings with a gathering of more than 500 people would not be allowed.

Using its constitutional powers, the EC issued an order, placing fresh restrictions on physical campaigning in the state, where two more phases of polling are due on April 26 and 29.

The order came into force from 7 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-British archer Folkard back for fifth Games after giving birth

Naomi Folkard said after the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics that she was ready to retire from archery because she needed to get a life but the Briton will be shooting for a medal again at her fifth Games in Tokyo.The big difference is that th...

Iran cuts number of centrifuges enriching uranium to 60% purity, IAEA report says

Iran has reduced the number of centrifuges enriching uranium to up to 60 purity at an above-ground plant at Natanz to one cluster from two, a report by the U.N. nuclear watchdog seen by Reuters indicated on Thursday. Iran announced the shif...

U.S. watching Russia-Ukraine border 'closely' after Russian withdrawal announcement -State Dept

U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that Washington will continue to watch very closely the situation on Russias border with Ukraine after Russia announced that it had ordered troops sent to areas near the border to r...

Govt issues revised clinical guidance for management of COVID-19 patients

The Union health ministry on Thursday issued a revised Clinical Guidance for Management of Adult COVID-19 Patients recommending the EUAoff-label use of Tocilizumab drug in case of severe diseases, preferably within 24 to 48 hours of the ons...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021