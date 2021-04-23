Iran has not made any irreversible nuclear moves- U.S. general

Iran has not made any irreversible nuclear moves- U.S. generalReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 01:36 IST
A top U.S. general said on Thursday that Iran had not done anything in its nuclear program that was irreversible.
"They've done nothing that is irreversible," Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, told reporters.
