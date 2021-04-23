Left Menu

Suspect in fatal shooting of Chicago girl, 7, shot, captured

Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a suspect believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl as she sat in a car with her father in a McDonalds drive-thru, authorities said Thursday. Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators observed the suspect get into a car and drive off.

Chicago police exchanged gunfire with a suspect believed to be connected to the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl as she sat in a car with her father in a McDonald's drive-thru, authorities said Thursday. Illinois State Police Trooper Kyle Barrett said the gunfire occurred on the Eisenhower Expressway, which runs west of Chicago's Loop business district. Police Superintendent David Brown said investigators observed the suspect get into a car and drive off. During his attempt to elude police, the suspect got on the eastbound Eisenhower Expressway near Bellwood and crashed. He then attempted to carjack a family traveling in the same direction on the expressway. That is when police confronted the suspect and an officer shot him several times, Brown said. A later statement said the suspect, who wasn't identified by police, was shot in the arm. His condition wasn't immediately known. No officers were injured during the confrontation.

Representatives of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability confirmed Chicago police fired a weapon, and investigators from the office were on the scene.

Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern said the suspect is wanted in the fatal shooting Sunday of Jaslyn Adams and the wounding of her father. Jaslyn was shot repeatedly and was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her father was shot in the torso and taken to the same hospital and has since been released.

