Left Menu

Venezuela prosecutor who defied Maduro implicated in bribery

But in quietly pleading guilty Monday to a single charge of conspiring to defraud the United States, businessman Carlos Urbano Fermin admitted to paying around 1 million in bribes to a high-ranking prosecutor in Venezuela as insurance against any investigations into his extensive construction contracts with state-run oil giant PDVSA.The unnamed Venezuelan official is Ortega, the two people familiar with the case said.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 23-04-2021 08:15 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 08:15 IST
Venezuela prosecutor who defied Maduro implicated in bribery

A former Venezuelan attorney general who defied President Nicolas Maduro by siding with his opponents has been implicated in a major corruption case involving a Venezuelan businessman who this week pleaded guilty to paying $1 million in bribes, two people familiar with the case said Thursday.

The former official, Luisa Ortega, isn't mentioned by name in the Miami federal case. But in quietly pleading guilty Monday to a single charge of conspiring to defraud the United States, businessman Carlos Urbano Fermin admitted to paying around $1 million in bribes to a “high-ranking prosecutor” in Venezuela as “insurance” against any investigations into his extensive construction contracts with state-run oil giant PDVSA.

The unnamed Venezuelan official is Ortega, the two people familiar with the case said. They agreed to give the details only if not quoted by name because they weren't supposed to discuss the investigation, which is still underway.

Ortega did not immediately respond to a request for comment. But last year, when Fermin was charged, she said the bribery allegations were prompted by Venezuela's arrest of Fermin's brother in 2019 and were an attempt by Maduro's government to coerce a confession and tarnish her reputation. Ortega, a longtime admirer of the late Hugo Chavez, broke with Venezuela's socialist government in 2017 over what she called the country's descent into dictatorship when Maduro gutted the opposition-controlled National Assembly and created a parallel constitutional assembly to rule supreme.

For her outspoken views, she was removed as attorney general and promptly fled to neighbouring Colombia, where she and a team of exiled prosecutors sharpened their attacks on corruption back home as well as provided evidence to the International Criminal Court of human rights abuses allegedly committed by Maduro's government. Allies of opposition leader Juan Guaido rallied to her defense, calling her Venezuela's “legitimate” chief prosecutor and seeking to leverage her defection to build a broader, anti-Maduro coalition.

But she could never completely shake her reputation as a loyalist who served as the Bolivarian revolution's chief judicial enforcer for a decade. The US always kept an arm's distance, refusing to grant her request to travel to Washington, two American officials told The Associated Press in 2017. It didn't help that in a 2015 speech to the National Assembly, Ortega criticized the “powerful ones of the north” for their “colonial designs” on Venezuela's oil wealth.

According to a three-page, heavily redacted factual proffer accompanying his plea, Fermin said that between 2012 and 2016 his companies obtained numerous large contracts from three PDVSA joint ventures with foreign oil companies — among them China National Petroleum Company, Russia's Rosneft and France's Total SA. In early 2017, Ortega's office had an investigation into the awarding of the contracts with the joint ventures in the Orinoco belt sitting atop the world's largest crude reserves, according to Fermin's plea. Around the same time, he was approached by a lawyer in Venezuela who was close to the unnamed high-ranking prosecutor with the promise that he could quash any criminal probe, Fermin said.

Describing himself as an “insurance policy,” the intermediary “advised the defendant that he had the ability to prevent criminal charges,” according to the court filing. Afterward, Fermin said, he wired approximately $1 million from the US to accounts for the benefit of the unnamed Venezuelan official, including a $100,000 payment to a bank in the Miami suburb of Coral Gables. The Venezuelan government never brought any charges against Fermin's companies.

Assistant US Attorney Michael Berger charged Fermin 13 months ago but the Venezuelan was only arrested this month. After pleading guilty this week, he was released on a $100,000 personal surety bond — a sign he has been cooperating with investigators. He is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Leicester beats West Brom 3-0 to strengthen hold on 3rd

Jamie Vardy ended his two-month goal drought as Leicester tightened its grip on a Champions League spot with a 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion that pushed the visitors closer to relegation.Vardy had not netted in his previous 11 games but...

Knee injury rules T Natarajan out of IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer T Natarajan has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a knee injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia earlier this year. The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two out of the four game...

Varanasi: Nine patients shifted to BHU Trauma Centre amid shortage of oxygen at private hospital

As many as nine COVID-19 patients were shifted to the BHU Trauma Centre in Uttar Pradesh Varanasi on Thursday due to the lack of liquid medical oxygen at a private hospital here. The doctors at Trimurti Hospital had informed us about the la...

Facebook to use direct user feedback into News Feed ranking process

Facebook will now utilize direct feedback of users to understand the content they find most relevant and valuable and then incorporate this feedback into the News Feed ranking.Our goal with News Feed is to arrange the posts from friends, Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021